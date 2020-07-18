Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinut, OKEx and Bitfinex. Tether has a total market cap of $9.17 billion and approximately $15.24 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01887232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00187771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00115490 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OKEx, LBank, IDCM, Huobi, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Instant Bitex, C2CX, QBTC, ABCC, BitForex, CoinEx, B2BX, IDAX, Gate.io, Bibox, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Exmo, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, EXX, Binance, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, Iquant, MBAex, CoinBene, Upbit, Liqui, UEX, TDAX, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, BigONE, BitMart, FCoin, Coinut, BtcTurk, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Kraken, Bit-Z, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.