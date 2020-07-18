Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

THLEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $$81.60 on Monday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. Thales has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $121.75.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.