Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THTX. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Theratechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.51.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

