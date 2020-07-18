Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $32.40 million and $1.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008385 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002836 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

