THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $217.26 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Coinbit and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04960766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, WazirX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.