TOP (TOP) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TOP has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $173,728.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.01887386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

