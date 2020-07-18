Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $76,867.94 and approximately $35,113.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 86,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,345,541 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

