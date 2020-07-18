TransferCoin Price Tops $0.0065 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a market cap of $53,897.87 and $1,021.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

