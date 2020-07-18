Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $712,945.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01886711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,904,601 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

