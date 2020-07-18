Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

