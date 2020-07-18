Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.95.

TCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 179,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$189.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.2765854 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.