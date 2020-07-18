Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,763 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,480 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,571 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.