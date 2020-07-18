TrueChain Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM and DragonEX. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04915178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

