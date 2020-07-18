TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.43 million and approximately $58.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Kuna and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,678,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Bitso, IDEX, Crex24, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kuna, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, Bittrex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

