Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.99. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

