Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 52,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,286. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.