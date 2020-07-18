TTC (TTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $240,927.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, TTC has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $240,927.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 891,203,864 coins and its circulating supply is 434,178,708 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

