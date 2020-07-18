U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

