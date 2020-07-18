U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.00 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report sales of $139.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $150.50 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $394.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $743.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $764.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $928.05 million, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 1,948,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

