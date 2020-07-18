Ubex (UBEX) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $156,633.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LBank, Fatbtc, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

