UGAS Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $994,949.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

