Ultra Price Hits $0.0396 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $150,441.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,165.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.02458052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00622186 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,039,531 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.