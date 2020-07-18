UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $25.83 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $413.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.