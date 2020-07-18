Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $58.29 million and $1.84 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004280 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01887232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00187771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Liquid and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.