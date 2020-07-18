Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th.
Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.15. 1,049,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,718. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
