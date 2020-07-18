UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $371.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

