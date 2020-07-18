UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UNH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average is $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

