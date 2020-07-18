UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $293.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

