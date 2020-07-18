UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

