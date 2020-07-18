UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.