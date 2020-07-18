Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $56.96 on Major Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $56.96 or 0.00622172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.53 million and $886.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.26 or 0.02449402 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,442 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

