UNUS SED LEO Reaches One Day Volume of $15.17 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $15.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00012771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00464096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000440 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

