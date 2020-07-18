Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00018541 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04960766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

