USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $96,334.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 4,281,152 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.