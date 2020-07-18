USDK Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.92 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $30.92 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

