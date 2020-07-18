USDX Market Cap Hits $611,245.65 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $611,245.65 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,675 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

