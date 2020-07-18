Utrust Price Hits $0.0666 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Utrust has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $5.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.04956498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

