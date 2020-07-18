V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Achieves $16.15 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.83 or 0.04894759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031927 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,058,012 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.