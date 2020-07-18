Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,271,000 after buying an additional 632,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. 1,196,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,567,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

