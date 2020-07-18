VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,618,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

