Velas (VLX) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $85.78 million and $4.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005668 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

