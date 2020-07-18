Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Venator Materials by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 179,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

