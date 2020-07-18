Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.07 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $96.40 million and $4.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00464769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,328,150,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Graviex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

