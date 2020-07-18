VeriME Price Hits $0.0001 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

