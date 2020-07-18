Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.40. 510,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,977. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

