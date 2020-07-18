Veritaseum Market Capitalization Reaches $8.38 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00042570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $847.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

