Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $440,438.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and YoBit. Vertcoin has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $440,438.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.02569887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02449298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00463435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00743243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00643560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,682,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Coinroom, YoBit, Upbit, QBTC, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.