Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $93,324.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00462894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,693 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

