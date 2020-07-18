Vid One Day Volume Reaches $410,570.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $410,570.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

