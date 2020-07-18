Vidulum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,951.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $71,478.65 and approximately $10,951.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

